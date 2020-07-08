Phoebe Robinson to Launch New Book Imprint With Plume Publisher

The '2 Dope Queens' creator's Tiny Reparations Books will be a curated imprint dedicated to publishing literary fiction and nonfiction as well as essay collections that highlight and amplify unique and diverse voices.

Phoebe Robinson, a New York Times bestselling author and the co-creator and co-star of the hit podcast 2 Dope Queens, is set to launch a new book imprint called Tiny Reparations Books.

Partnering with her publisher, Plume (a division of Dutton/Penguin Random House), Robinson's Tiny Reparations Books will be a curated imprint dedicated to publishing both literary fiction and nonfiction as well as essay collections that highlight and amplify unique and diverse voices. The imprint aims to publish honest and comical work that reflects the current conversation and tackles ways to push it forward.

"We all know there is a lack of diversity in publishing. Tiny Reparations Books recognizes that the publishing landscape isn't going to change until the actual work starts behind the scenes," says Robinson. "I am thrilled to partner with Plume to help take this important step. And I look forward to bringing a wide range of voices to Plume and helping to push the boundaries of publishing."

Christine Ball, publisher of Dutton and Plume, will also serve as publisher of the new imprint. Robinson’s longtime publicist, Sam Srinivasan at Sechel PR, will partner with Plume to provide publicity.

"We’re excited about this important and necessary addition to the Dutton/Plume publishing programs," says Ball. "Robinson, a ferociously skilled writer and bestselling author with her finger on the pulse, is the perfect person to help us further diversify the Plume list. She has never shied away from tackling topics that many avoid, and we look forward to this partnership and working with the talented new authors that we will bring to the world together."

In addition to the imprint, Plume has also bought world rights to Robinson’s next book, Six Feet Apart, set to publish Fall 2021. In her new book, Robinson "dismantles the stereotypes we hold about ourselves and others with hilarious and always honest timely observations." Robinson's previous works include New York Times bestsellers, You Can’t Touch My Hair and Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay.

Robinson's hit podcast 2 Dope Queens, was turned into eight one-hour, HBO specials. She also hosted the critically acclaimed podcast Sooo Many White Guys.

On the TV front, Robinson served as a staff writer for the final season of IFC’s Portlandia and made her film debut in the Netflix's Ibiza. She is also set to star in and executive-produce a ten- episode interview show on Comedy Central called Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson, which takes the audience into the world of pop-culture luminaries. Doing the Most will be the first project produced by Robinson’s production company, also named Tiny Reparations.