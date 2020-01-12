Critics' Choice Awards: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Says J.Lo, "Filthy" Latin Words Inspired 'Fleabag' in Best Comedy Win Speech

The creator and star of the Amazon and BBC comedy series also won for best leading actress in a comedy series during the Sunday night ceremony.

Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge revealed Jennifer Lopez and dirty Latin as sources of inspiration for her hit, award-winning series at the 25th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

While accepting the win for best comedy series, Waller-Bridge gave special thanks to her sister and Fleabag composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, noting that her music had "covered and elevated" the "slightly mediocre bits" of the show with her score. The Fleabag writer went on to share that Isobel had left a little gift of sorts for the series' Latin-speaking viewers.

"She put in a little secret in for anyone who can speak Latin, but all the words that the thing is is singing in Latin during the songs are completely filthy," Wallger-Bridge said, smiling. "So thank you for keeping the DNA of the show right in even to the classiest music possible."

After thanking producers, the BBC and Amazon, Waller-Bridge gave her final acceptance speech shout-out to an unexpected inspiration: Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez. While on stage, the multiple award-winner stated that singer-actress Lopez had inspired a certain "hot" and popular character in the comedy.

"This is a bit of a random shout-out, but you have no idea how much you can accidentally inspire people just by doing your work," Waller-Bridge told the Critics' Choice audience. "Somebody who inspires this show in a way they will never know and that is J.Lo. I decided that the priest's favorite song was 'Jenny From the Block' and it opens the entire character up for me, so I don't know where she is, but that's really genuine, so thank you."

Fleabag also took home awards for best actress in a comedy series and best supporting actor in a comedy series. The series was nominated alongside Barry (HBO), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), Mom (CBS), One Day at a Time (Netflix), PEN15 (Hulu) and Schitt’s Creek (Pop) in best comedy series.