Phoebe Waller-Bridge Launches Production Banner Wells Street Films

The TV and film house launches amid awards season domination for the 'Fleabag' creator.

Fleabag is setting up her own production house.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has launched the U.K.-based TV and film banner Wells Street Films, which was established earlier this month and lands just as the hugely in-demand actor and writer has dominated recent TV awards. The Brit won Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG awards for her Amazon/BBC comedy Fleabag, which ended last year after two highly-acclaimed seasons.

Jenny Robins, story producer on Fleabag season 2, and Charlotte McBrearty, production manager of last year's Fleabag stage show, have also joined the company.

"This has been a life-long dream and to say I'm excited is an understatement," said Waller-Bridge. "Thank you Amazon for making this possible and thank you to Jenny and Char for coming on board. I can't wait to start making new work. In the words no-one wanted me to put in my press release: Let's fuck shit up!"

Inside Wells Street, Waller-Bridge is expected to produce TV shows from her lucrative three-year deal with Amazon Studios and Amazon Prime, signed in September.

Outside of this deal, Waller-Bridge also created and executive produces BBC America's Killing Eve – recently renewed for a third season – and is executive producing HBO's upcoming comedic thriller Run, starring Merritt Wever. She also did a rewrite of the script for the forthcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die at the behest of star Daniel Craig.

Waller-Bridge is repped by UTA, Hatton McEwan Penford, Independent Talent and Ziffren Law.