Golden Globes: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Thanks Obama for Best Comedy Win

The 'Fleabag' creator and star hinted at a memorable scene involving the former president while accepting her award.

Fleabag took home the award for best comedy or musical television series at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepted the award on behalf of the Amazon Prime series at the annual awards ceremony, held Sunday night at Beverly Hills' Beverly Hilton.

Fleabag beat out competition that included Barry, The Kominsky Method, The Politician and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Waller-Bridge won the award for best actress in a comedy or musical television series earlier in the night.

During her second acceptance speech, Waller-Bridge thanked her cast, but also thanked former President Barack Obama for including Fleabag on his list of favorite TV shows for 2019 — and then joked about a scene from season one when her character masturbated to a video of Obama delivering a keynote speech to Parliament in 2011.

"Personally, I'd like to thank Obama for putting us on his list," said Waller-Bridge. "And as some of you may know, he's always been on mine. And if you don't get that joke, watch season one of Fleabag really, really quickly! Thank you so much."

When asked backstage what show she might like to make with the 44th president and his wife, Michelle Obama — who are producing a slate of programming for Netflix — Waller-Bridge told reporters, "I think I have said quote enough about the Obamas this evening, thank you very much."