Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Receive British Artist of the Year at Britannia Awards

Jane Fonda, Jackie Chan and Steve Coogan will also be honored at the Oct. 25 ceremony.

Fleabag creator, writer and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be honored with the British Artist of the Year recognition at this year's Britannia Awards.

Waller-Bridge will join previously announced honorees Jane Fonda, Jackie Chan and Steve Coogan, who were chosen by BAFTA Los Angeles.

"As a multi-talented actor, writer, creator and showrunner, Phoebe’s sensational work in both comedy and drama has captured the attention of audiences globally. Her ability to effortlessly connect with the viewer, seamlessly break the fourth wall and effectively address deeply relevant issues through comedy is truly remarkable," said BAFTA Los Angeles CEO Chantal Rickards.

Fleabag has earned Waller-Bridge a BAFTA television award for best female performance in a comedy program, while the series' second season earned 11 Emmy nominations.

The Britannia Awards ceremony will take place on Oct. 25, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will be presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover.