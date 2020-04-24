Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals She Kept the Penis Wall From 'Fleabag'

"They're all here keeping me company," she said of the prop that was featured in the first season finale when she visited 'The Graham Norton Show' on Friday.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge revealed which prop she kept from the set of Fleabag when she visited The Graham Norton Show on Friday.

The show's creator and star admitted that the "penis wall" featured in the first season of the series is on full display in her house. Fans will remember the wall as part of Fleabag's Godmother's (Olivia Colman) "Sexhibition" in the first season's finale. During the art show, Godmother asked Fleabag to guess which ones belong to her father and ex-boyfriend.

"They're all here keeping me company," she said of the wall. Waller-Bridge added that she's storing the memorable prop at her house until she is able to put them in her office after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

"I'm hoping it will eventually become a hat stand or something adorable like that," she added.

Waller-Bridge then showed off the prop, which is placed in the front of her home to welcome "people when they come to the door."

"My sister and I live here and when we put it there at first, we were like, 'It would be temporary.' And then you know when you just put something down at your house? You don't think about it for ages and then it just becomes invisible to you and then you forget that you have 12 massive penises at your front door," she said.

The actress admitted that she forgot about the wall until a deliveryman visited her house a few months back and was "knocking against" the prop. "I suddenly saw them again for the first time in ages and I was like, 'Oh, God. I'm so sorry,"' she recalled. "And he just looked me dead in the eye and went, 'It's art. Never apologize for art.'"

