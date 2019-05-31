Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Why It "Didn't Feel Right" to Star in 'Killing Eve'

The 'Fleabag' star and 'Killing Eve' creator also opens up to the Comedy Actress Roundtable about writing female characters "who don't give a s***."

Actress and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins The Hollywood Reporter Comedy Actress Roundtable to discuss her BBC America/AMC series, Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and why she ultimately decided not to take an onscreen role in the show.

"I guess acting in Killing Eve, I felt very early on that I just didn't feel right and I don’t really know why. I just felt like, "I'm not in there, I can't see it,'" she said. "Then we had conversations with producers and I spent about 15 minutes trying to turn one of the characters into something I could play, and the character was going, 'Fuck off! I don’t want you anywhere near me!'"

She added: "It just felt more organic to do it like that. And then with something like Fleabag, that character comes from the depths of me, so that’s a different experience."

Waller-Bridge also discussed how she wishes she was more like her character in Fleabag, currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

"I think Fleabag says what she thinks whether it's to the camera privately or in real life. She says what she really, really thinks in the moment and I think I'm still learning how to do that. Writing for me and writing these characters for me is how I do that," she told the roundtable.

She added that she writes "women who don't give a shit because I'm teaching myself how to be one and I feel such a catharsis when I do talk down to the camera and just say that fucking line, and then it's just such an amazing feeling. I'd like to be a bit more like that in real life."

The full Comedy Actress Roundtable is set to air June 23 on SundanceTV. Waller-Bridge appears on the roundtable panel along with Regina Hall, Jane Fonda, Tiffany Haddish, Alex Borstein, Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne.