Golden Globes: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Thanks Andrew Scott During Best Actress in Comedy Series Win

"He can have chemistry with a pebble and I was his pebble in this," Waller-Bridge said of her co-star.

Following her Emmy streak back in September, Phoebe Waller-Bridge struck gold once again at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The Fleabag star shut out fellow actresses Christina Applegate, Rachel Brosnahan, Kirsten Dunst and Natasha Lyonne. Upon receiving her award from Ted Danson and Kerry Washington on the Beverly Hilton stage she thanked director Harry Bradbeer, director of photography Tony Miller and co-star Andrew Scott.

The actress began her speech thanking Scott, noting their on-screen chemistry.

"This really comes down to Andrew Scott, really," she said. "He can have chemistry with a pebble and I was his pebble in this."

Waller-Bridge also took the time to send a special "thank you" to her Miller, who she said she looks at when her character breaks the fourth wall during the show.

"I'd love to find a camera now to thank you, Tony," she said.

THR's writers predicted that Kirsten Dunst should walk away with the Golden Globe, noting that her "On Becoming a God in Central Florida would fall into caricature without her funny-yet-human work." However, they wrote that Phoebe Waller-Bridge would take home the award and predicted correctly.

The Sunday night win is Waller-Bridge's first Golden Globe honor.

The annual awards show saw Ricky Gervais return as host and aired on NBC from 8 to 11 p.m. ET.