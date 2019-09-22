Phoebe Waller-Bridge Wins First Emmy for Best Writing for a Comedy Series With 'Fleabag'

"It's really wonderful to know a dirty, pervy, angry messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys."

Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home her first-ever Emmy trophy for Fleabag at Sunday's Emmys. The win for best writing for a comedy series preceded the 34-year-old British auteur's following win for best actress in a comedy.

"I'm shaking. Oh my God, look at her," said the Fleabag star and creator while accepting the award for her BBC and Amazon Prime comedy. "I'm really shaking."

Waller-Bridge thanked her Fleabag family and spoke about the road to get her to the night's stage. "I find writing really, really hard and really painful. But I'd like to say, honestly from the bottom of my heart, that the reason I do it is this," she joked about her win. "So it's made it all really worth it guys, thank you so much!"

In closing, she quipped, "It's really wonderful to know a dirty, pervy, angry messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys."

Waller-Bridge, who has said season two is the end of Fleabag, universally charmed critics with her razor-sharp comedy in which she stars as the protagonist known as "Fleabag."

Going into the night, Waller-Bridge had four nominations for both Fleabag and her other series, BBC drama Killing Eve. (She won best actress in a surprise upset, beating favored Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.) Last year, Waller-Bridge was nominated for best writing in a drama series for Killing Eve. This year, she beat out writing nominees from Barry (Alec Berg and Bill Hader), The Good Place (Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan), PEN15 (Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle), Russian Doll (Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler; and Allison Silverman) and Veep (David Mandel).

The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.