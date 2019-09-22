Emmys: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Wins Best Comedy Actress for 'Fleabag'

The star and creator of the BBC and Amazon comedy beat Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who would have set a new acting record for the final season of the HBO comedy.

In a surprising Emmys moment, Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home the best actress in a comedy trophy for Fleabag on Sunday, beating Emmy darling Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The notable win for the Amazon Prime and BBC comedy upset the favored Veep star, who would have set a new overall acting record, while also breaking her previous Emmy milestone, if she had taken home the trophy for the final season of the HBO series.

"I really wasn't expecting this!" the shocked Fleabag star and creator exclaimed while accepting the award on the 2019 Emmys stage. "This means a huge, huge amount to me."

The beloved British auteur was taking the stage for the second time, only moments after earning her first-ever Emmy trophy for best writing for a comedy. Referencing her earlier speech, an overwhelmed Waller-Bridge shared her excitement by proclaiming, "I can't believe...yay!" and explaining, "I'm so supported on this show. It's sickening how much we all love each other."

Waller-Bridge also called out the "unbelievable actresses" who joined her as nominees in the category, including Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) and Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek). She exited the stage on a high, noting, "I'm going to start repeating myself."

Louis-Dreyfus, the star and executive producer of Veep, has taken home the comedy best actress trophy for the six consecutive years the HBO comedy has been eligible. She holds the record for most acting wins for a performer in the same role (six) and ties the record for overall acting Emmys (eight) with Cloris Leachman. Last year, while Veep was on hiatus before returning for its seventh and final season, Brosnahan won the category. (Veep delayed production when Louis-Dreyfus underwent treatment for breast cancer.)

However Waller-Bridge, who has said season two is the end of Fleabag, has universally charmed critics — and now, TV Academy members as well — with the well-received first and even-better received sophomore seasons of her razor-sharp comedy, in which she stars as the protagonist known as "Fleabag."

Fleabag will also face off against Veep in the coveted best comedy series category later in the night.

Next up for Waller-Bridge, also the creator of the Emmy-nominated BBC drama Killing Eve, is Bond 25 — she was brought in for a script rewrite on the anticipated James Bond film; HBO's Run, where she exec produces and has a recurring role; and a feature she's writing with the intent to direct.

The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The hostless show aired on Fox. Head here for a list of winners.