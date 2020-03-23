'Phoenix, Oregon' Partners With Indie Theaters to Stream Comedy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The James Le Gros and Jesse Borrego-starrer will be available on an online movie platform from March 20 at $6.50 per ticket.

The James Le Gros-starrer Phoenix, Oregon has partnered with around 17 art house theaters to release the feature comedy online on March 20.

The virtual movie theater platform will replace a theatrical release originally planned from March 20 for director Gary Lundgren's feature about an unpublished comic book artist trying to start a business of his own. North American cinemagoers can buy online a $6.50 ticket to receive a one-time screening link to view the movie at home, and a free digital copy once the official video-on-demand release takes place later this year.

The producers of Phoenix, Oregon have agreed a 50-50 revenue split with the opening weekend indie cinema network. "This is an attempt to alleviate some stress from the locally-owned theaters, who are the backbone of independent cinema," Ryan Bruce Levey of Levey Distribution and PR said in a statement.

He added the DVD and video-on-demand release for Phoenix, Oregon will follow, and the online movie theater option is a temporary fix amid the virus outbreak. "We are not offering a 'day and date' option, we are offering an opportunity to see our film and support those in need during this crisis," Levey said.

The indie cinemas partnering on the online release include four Laemmle venues in California, three Santikos venues in Texas and three additional theaters in Oregon. Phoenix, Oregon is released by Aspiration Entertainment in association with Ryan Bruce Levey Film Distribution and was produced by Joma Films, with Pied Piper Productions, Lui-G Films and Sunset Dynamics.