'Half the Picture' Trailer: Ava DuVernay, Catherine Hardwicke Speak About Struggles as Female Directors

Lena Dunham, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Jill Soloway and Rosanna Arquette also speak out in Amy Adrion's documentary.

Ava DuVernay, Catherine Hardwicke, Lena Dunham and Sam Taylor-Johnson speak out about their struggles as female directors and the power of Hollywood entrusting high-profile projects to women in the trailer for Amy Adrion's new documentary, Half the Picture, which The Hollywood Reporter is exclusively debuting.

In the trailer, above, for the doc, which premiered at Sundance, DuVernay recalls hearing, "No, we're not going to accept you into this festival, and, no, we're not going to give you money."

And Hardwicke reveals that she took the resistance she faced personally.

"I thought, OK it's just me, I'm not good enough. I've just got to work harder and be more brilliant," she says.

Rosanna Arquette then blames Hollywood for not employing more women as directors, saying, "We're a pretty misogynistic town."

And Karyn Kusama and Dunham speak about the problems with not hiring women and the effect taking that chance can have.

Kusama says not employing female directors, "can create an environment in which we feel like our very femaleness is some kind of disability. It's not. It's a strength."

And Dunham adds, "There's so much in the culture that's like quietly telling women their stories don't matter. And it's really really powerful when somebody says no to that."

The trailer also features clips from films directed by women.

In her review, THR's Leslie Felperin wrote, "Half the Picture is a vital, comprehensive documentary on a subject that's so fundamental to the industry it's about, you have to wonder why dozens of movies on this scale or bigger haven't already been made."

Gravitas will release the film, for which THR also is exclusively debuting the poster, below, in New York on June 8 and L.A. on June 29 and make it available on VOD on July 24.