Picturehouse Entertainment Takes 'The Reason I Jump' for U.K.

Picturehouse Entertainment has taken Jerry Rothwell’s The Reason I Jump, which had its world premiere at Sundance, for the U.K.

A release date will be announced later.



Based on the international best-seller by Naoki Higashida, and translated by British novelist David Mitchell, the film is an exploration of neurodiversity through the experiences of nonspeaking autistic people from around the world.

Rothwell’s previous work includes How to Change the World, which Picturehouse Entertainment released in 2015, along with Sour Grapes, Donor Unknown, Heavy Load and Deep Water.

The acquisition was negotiated by Picturehouse joint managing director Clare Binns and Paul Ridd, along with Vesna Cudic, head of sales of MetFilm Sales.



Said Binns: "We are absolutely thrilled to be releasing this remarkable and important film. This is an utterly unique and groundbreaking film providing an incredible insight into the world of autism. But the film is so much more than that as audiences will soon see."