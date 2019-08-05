Picturestart Acquires YA Best-Seller 'With the Fire on High'

The banner started by Lionsgate alum Erik Feig has picked up the rights to the Elizabeth Acevedo novel.

Picturestart — the banner launched by Lionsgate alum Erik Feig in May — has acquired film rights to the Elizabeth Acevedo novel With the Fire on High.

The story follows Emoni Santiago, a 17-year-old girl who must navigate the challenges of modern life in Philadelphia after becoming a single mother during her freshman year of high school. The one place she can let all that go is in the kitchen, but, even though she dreams of working as a chef after she graduates, Emoni knows that it’s not worth her time to pursue the impossible. Yet despite the rules she thinks she has to play by, once Emoni starts cooking, her only choice is to let her talent break free.

Published in May by HarperCollins, the novel is in its eleventh week on The New York Times' best-seller list.

Acevedo will adapt her book into a screenplay. Erik Feig and Lucy Kitada are producing the film for Picturestart.

"I am delighted to be working with Picturestart to adapt With the Fire on High. I know the vision we share will ensure an amazing film for fans of all ages,” Acevedo said Monday in a statement.

Acevedo is also behind the best-selling novel Poet X, which earned her a Carnegie Medal children’s book award and 2018 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature, among other prizes. She is repped by The Gotham Group and EMLA.