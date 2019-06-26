Erik Feig's New Production Banner Hires Former Netflix Exec as COO

The former Netflix exec reteams with Feig after they worked together at Summit Entertainment.

Erik Feig's production banner Picturestart has named former Netflix exec James McGough as its chief operating officer.

McGough comes to Feig's recently launched production banner after overseeing Netflix's content strategy and analysis team as part of the original film division. As COO, McGough will oversee finance, business affairs and physical production at Picturestart, as he reports to Feig.

"I am thrilled to work with James again as we’ve hit the ground running with Picturestart's content slate,” said Feig, who worked with him at Summit Entertainment when McGough served as senior vp of corporate and business development. Feig was president at Summit Entertainment, before becoming co-president of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group.

Feig in May launched Picturestart to create, co-finance and produce multi-platform content, and is backed by first-look and co-financing arrangements with Warner Bros. Pictures, Nordic Entertainment Group, Scholastic, Endeavor Content and Bron Ventures.

Before Netflix, McGough was a founder and principal of Latus Advisors, where he provided financial and strategic counsel to media and entertainment based companies, including Legendary Entertainment, Miramax, QED International. He also executive produced or consulted on projects that included When We First Met for Netflix, Before We Go for The Weinstein Company, and The Babysitter for New Line and Netflix.