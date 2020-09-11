Pierce Brosnan, Lilly Singh, Brendan Gleeson to Voice 'Riverdance: The Animated Adventure' Feature (Exclusive)

Based on the stage show franchise, the film will also be voiced by Jermaine Fowler, Pauline McLynn and Aisling Bea.

Pierce Brosnan, Lilly Singh and Brendan Gleeson will lend their voices to the animated feature Riverdance: The Animated Adventure.

The co-production between UK animation studio Aniventure and River Productions is based on the Riverdance stage show franchise and features Bill Whelan’s musical score. Brosnan will voice the role of King of the Megaloceros Giganteus, while Gleeson and fellow Irish actor John Kavanagh will voice villain characters.

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure follows an Irish boy named Keegan and a Spanish girl named Moya as they journey into the mythical world of the Megaloceros Giganteus and learn to appreciate Riverdance as a celebration of life.

NBC late-night talk show host Lilly Singh, Jermaine Fowler, Pauline McLynn and Aisling Bea also join the voice cast for the musical comedy. Aniventure and River also cast rising stars Sam Hardy and Hannah Herman Cortes to voice characters on a journey into the magical and mythical world of the Megaloceros Giganeus.

"The breadth and depth of the comedic and dramatic talent of this cast resonates with every line. Their vast experiences and wild imaginations delivered brilliantly nuanced performances which will thrill their fans and charm new audiences,” Dave Rosenbaum, who along with Eamonn Butler directs the animated feature and wrote the screenplay with Tyler Werrin, said in a statement.

Bill Whelan's score for the animated movie, which combines the main themes from his original stage show score with new arrangements, was recorded remotely during the Coronavirus lockdown using a 73-piece orchestra on a socially-distanced Vienna concert stage.

“It was important for this score which combines rhythmic complexity and emotional impact, to have the orchestra in one room together. I was very lucky to find that location in Vienna, and to have at our disposal some of the finest musicians in that historically musical city," Whelan said in his own statement.

Aniventure is also at work on two other projects — Blazing Samurai, co-produced by Blazing Productions and based on Mel Brooks’ classic Blazing Saddles movie, with Mark Koetsier directing; and Hitpig, from executive producer Berkeley Breathed and Cinzia Angelini and Maurizio Parimbelli in the director chairs.

The UK animation studio is repped by CAA.