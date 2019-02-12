Berlin: Pierce Brosnan to Star in Heist Film 'The Misfits' (Exclusive)

Directed by action veteran Renny Harlin, the movie is set in the Middle East and follows a master criminal caught up in a major gold heist.

Pierce Brosnan has signed on to star in the upcoming gold heist thriller The Misfits. Directed by action veteran Renny Harlin (Die Hard 2, Skip Trace), the project will begin shooting later this month in Abu Dhabi.

"We are extremely excited to have him on board,” said Harlin. “Pierce and I have been friends for many years and have been looking for a project to collaborate on for some time. I could not have hoped for a better actor to play our lead.”



Set mostly in the Middle East, The Misfits, scripted by Robert Henny, follows the story of renowned criminal Richard Pace, who finds himself caught up in an elaborate gold heist that promises to have far-reaching implications.

Jamie Chung and British actress Hermione Corfield will also appear in the film.

The Misfits will be produced by Kia Jam (Sin City 2: A Dame to Die For) and Dean Altit (Realms) and executive produced by Prince Rami Al Husseini. Jam's Los Angeles-based film company K Jam Media is the lead production banner behind the project.



"After visiting and scouting Abu Dhabi, we were blown away," said Jam. "We all agreed in order to do the film justice, production would have to take place primarily on location in Abu Dhabi rather than L.A., and we set up our base at the spectacular Jumeirah at Etihad Towers."



The producers say the project will begin shooting Feb. 18. The announcement was made Tuesday at the European Film Market.



Brosnan is represented by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller. Harlin is represented by UTA and Paul Hastings.