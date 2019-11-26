Pierce Brosnan's Sons on Becoming Golden Globes Ambassadors and Their 'James Bond' Father

Dylan and Paris Brosnan also reveal why they've chosen a charity focused on childhood hunger as their cause.

Continuing the Golden Globes' long-standing tradition of enlisting A-listers' children to help hand out awards, Dylan Brosnan, 22, and Paris Brosnan, 18 — sons of Pierce and Keely Brosnan — will represent the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as 2020's Golden Globe Ambassadors on Jan. 5. The aspiring filmmakers — Dylan is a student at USC, Paris at Loyola Marymount University — will be the first set of brothers to take on the role, which was rebranded from Miss (or Mr.) Golden Globe in 2017 to highlight a philanthropic aspect. For their personal cause, the Brosnans are supporting FEED Projects, an organization founded by Lauren Bush Lauren that tackles childhood hunger and has provided more than 100 million meals since 2007. Ahead of the Globes, they spoke to THR about the charity and growing up as the sons of 007.

What does it mean for you to be this year's Golden Globe Ambassadors?

PARIS BROSNAN I'm just excited to be doing it together and supporting our dad's legacy in the film industry. We've grown up around the entertainment industry all our lives, and it's going to be special for us.

DYLAN BROSNAN We've had a history of watching the Golden Globes since we were really young, seeing our dad on there — seeing him get nominated or attending the event — so it's just such a privilege to get to do it in this capacity as Ambassadors, especially with my brother, and knowing that my dad will be there.

Why was childhood hunger the cause you wanted to support?

DYLAN I saw the work that Paris was doing in Sri Lanka [where he directed a travelogue for FEED], and when he returned, I was very privileged to get to work on the music for the movie he cut together there. I played a show for them [singing and playing guitar]. It's a great charity to be a part of because it's childhood hunger but it's also education, so it deals with two important topics at the same time.

Do you like going to these awards shows?

DYLAN I went in 2016 with my dad and had a great time — that was my first and only awards show I've been to. So this is going to be the best experience at an awards show I could possibly have.

What is your favorite Hollywood memory from growing up?

PARIS Attending premieres with our father and getting to be among some of our heroes, people who have inspired us.

DYLAN Growing up on sets. I had a lot of fun at the Mamma Mia! premieres — those were really great. And going on location and watching our dad work.

You're both in film school now. What do you want to do in the future?

DYLAN Paris just started and I'll be graduating in May. Aside from that, I write songs and sing and play music, so I'm working on a record, which I've been doing for a while now. I'll be doing lots of music and continuing to work on film projects in L.A.

PARIS I'm a freshman in film school, and I'm really excited to be doing more film and charitable work, after the opportunity to travel to Sri Lanka and document the amazing work FEED is doing in Asia. Meeting children and a single mother out there who was supporting four children after the death of her husband made a long, lasting impression on me, and it was really powerful to see that these children and their parents want similar things that we want — they want to be healthy, happy and educated.

What is the best way for young people to get involved in activism?

PARIS It starts with picking a cause that you feel passionate about and spreading awareness and doing as much as you can. Just taking matters into your own hands and starting by doing what you love.

Who are you most looking forward to meeting on Globes night?

DYLAN I've been a fan of Joaquin Phoenix and also Brad Pitt — I loved Ad Astra — so it would be cool to see them there.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

