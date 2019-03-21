New York-Based Piercer Maria Tash Is Bringing Her Jewelry and Studio to L.A. in April

Charlize Theron, Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple, Zoe Kravitz and Blake Lively are fans of the fine jeweler’s signature “curated ear.”

When Hollywood stars aren’t dressing their earlobes to the nines on the red carpet, they turn to Maria Tash for everyday statement gems. The New York-based piercer and jeweler is bringing her luxe adornments and famed “curated ear” styling to the West Coast with her first Los Angeles pop-up shop and studio at Nordstrom Local on Melrose Place from April 4-7.

While Tash’s fine jewelry is already stocked on the shelves at Nordstrom Space (the high-end retailer’s department focusing on emerging and cult-favorite designers), the West Hollywood pop-up marks the first time her piercing team will be available to the L.A. public.

The shop will stock an expanded range of new and bestselling pieces in white, yellow, rose, and black gold from Tash’s earring collection, including the Diamond Lotus line, handcuff clickers, and “pieces that showcase fun diamond cuts like marquise and pear shapes, and opal pieces that are popular in Los Angeles,” Tash tells The Hollywood Reporter by email.

“I personally love Los Angeles and am happy to be back. Many of our existing clients are from the Los Angeles area,” including Charlize Theron, Gwyneth Paltrow (who got pierced with daughter Apple Martin at Tash’s New York studio), and Zoë Kravitz, among many others, says Tash. “This collaboration enables us to meet up with them again and meet new like-minded Nordstrom shoppers. Since many of our L.A. clients are savvy international travelers, we decided to bring our top stylists and piercers from around the world to this event including staff from my stores in London, Rome, and Dubai. I'm proud to showcase some of our best talent from around the world with Nordstrom.”

At the Melrose pop-up, stylists will take into account each client’s complexion, anatomy and personal style during every body piercing session, which is $30 plus the price of jewelry (starting at $110 and up). Options include the ear (including the lobe and cartilage areas like the tragus, daith, helix, rook, and conch) as well as the nostril, septum, nipples, and navel. Appointments can be booked online and walk-ins are available depending on the day’s schedule.

Newbies looking to try on Tash’s signature ear style can get up to three piercings per session, depending on their stylist’s recommendations. Nash has noticed that her clients are gravitating towards certain piercing and jewelry styles, like the high-placed first lobe piercing (which flatters existing lower lobe piercings) and “concentric rings in the high and low first lobes [so that] double rings can be worn layered on top of each other [creating] a Saturnian celestial ring effect.” She’s also seeing rising popularity in “repeating jewelry elements that create a story,” including themes like “stars and moons or flower motifs that are placed artfully with great spacing and honors the personal style of the wearer.”

Whether a client is getting pierced for the first time or upgrading an existing ear party, Tash’s team will style a personalized mix of gem-bedecked rings and studs, as seen on clients Blake Lively (whose favorites include the Turquoise Triple Long Spike Clicker and the Diamond and Opal Double-Sided Apsara Clicker), Scarlett Johansson (whose ears were fully adorned in Tash’s jewelry at the 2017 Academy Awards), and Rihanna (who wore the Double-Sided Diamond Apsara Clicker to last year’s Met Gala).

Despite her A-list clientele, Tash is cautious of holing up permanently in L.A.: “I'm looking forward to seeing the reaction to this L.A. popup and that will definitely guide our future plans,” she says. “It's too early to say exactly what is next but I’m eager to learn where the opportunities exist and where exactly people would like to see my brand.”

Maria Tash x Nordstrom Space pop-up, 8401 Melrose Pl. in West Hollywood; Thursday, April 4 to Saturday, April 6 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily) and Sunday, April 7 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.); appointments can be booked online.