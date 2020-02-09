Pink Pops on Oscars Red Carpet

Several of the night's nominees and presenters stepped out in rose-colored dresses, including Idina Menzel, Julia Butters and Regina King.

The color pink took the 2020 Oscars carpet by storm Sunday night. Several of the night's biggest nominees and presenters stepped out in rose-colored dresses.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood breakout star Julia Butters wore a custom baby pink Christian Siriano dress with ruffled tulle sleeves and a tulle train.

"I love him so much. He’s so fun," the young actress said on the red carpet of working with Siriano on the dress. Butters said she sent Siriano a sketch of the look she wanted for her Oscars debut, and he clearly delivered.

Last year's best supporting actress winner Regina King stunned in a blush Versace gown with silver detailing on the bodice and a flowing train. She paired the dress with a few dainty pieces of Harry Winston jewelry.

King, who generally opts for sleek red carpet looks, admitted the dress is more fabric than she's used to wearing. "It's the first time I’ve had this much dress, but I think it works with the weather," she joked on the red carpet before the show. King presented the award for best supporting actor to Brad Pitt Sunday night.

Marriage Story's Laura Dern also opted for a blush pink look in her Armani Prive gown with a black beaded fringe look at the top. The best supporting actress nominee kept her look simple, with no necklace and only a pair of diamond earrings and a diamond bracelet.

The voice of Frozen's Elsa, Idina Menzel, showed off her first look of the night on the red carpet: a strapless fuschia J Mendel gown with a huge bow to cinch the waist. She debuted another J Mendel look — reminiscent of Cinderella — for her performance of Frozen II's "Into the Unknown."

Parasite's Park So-Dam also went with fuschia for her 2020 Oscars look — an off-the-shoulder fringe gown. Other rosy looks of the night included presenter Brie Larson in a shimmering rosey Celine gown with a cape; Caitriona Balfe in a dreamy pink tulle top and black Valentino Haute Couture dress; and Molly Sims in rose gold Zuhair Murad. Sims gushed on Instagram that she "brought my favorite back from Paris" and "the train is so major."