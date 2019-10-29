People's Choice Awards: Pink to Receive Champion Honor

The pop star joins Gwen Stefani and Jennifer Aniston as previously announced recipients of special prizes at the E! event.

Pink will receive the People's Champion Award at the 2019 People's Choice Awards, it was announced today.

The pop star will be recognized for her support of and work with No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, and as a UNICEF ambassador.

“There are so many wonderful organizations and individuals doing extraordinary things in our communities every single day,” Pink, who is also nominated for female artist of 2019 and concert tour of the year, said in a statement. “These are our everyday warriors and champions. They teach us and our children that it’s cool to be kind and that change is possible. I feel honored to be a small part of that change and will continue to be a champion for the truth and for open minds and open hearts.”

E!'s news, live events and lifestyle digital general manager Jen Neal added, “Pink’s ability to capture a global audience with her music and also encourage them to act on behalf of important causes that affect humankind is awe-inspiring. As an activist who inspires change for the better, she is the epitome of a People’s Champion, and we are humbled to present her with this award.”

Pink has won three Grammy Awards and seven MTV Video Music Awards, as well as received the 2017 Video Vanguard honor. Her latest album, Hurts 2B Human, is her third consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart. Her recently wrapped Beautiful Trauma world tour is the 10th highest grossing jaunt in Billboard Boxscore history and biggest for a woman in more than a decade.

Pink joins previously announced honorees Gwen Stefani and Jennifer Aniston.

The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Nov. 10. The live broadcast will begin at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

The E! People’s Choice Awards is produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.