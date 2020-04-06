Pink on 3-Year-Old Son's Coronavirus Symptoms: "I've Never Prayed More in My Life"

The singer, who revealed her diagnosis earlier this week, had a long discussion about her family's experience with the coronavirus with friend and author Jen Pastiloff on Instagram.

In the midst of quarantine parenting, things got scary for Pink, who tested positive for COVID-19 alongside her 3-year-old son, Jameson.

The singer, who revealed her diagnosis earlier this week, had a long discussion about her family's experience with the coronavirus with friend and author Jen Pastiloff on Instagram on Sunday. The live chat was part of a "Chat and Feed" series to raise money to feed people in need.

"I haven't dressed up in three weeks. I really needed it. Thank you for the opportunity," Pink said as she began to talk about this "crazy time."

"We have been really, really sick," she noted, though they are doing better now. "My 3-year-old, Jameson, has had the worst of it. I've had many nights where I've cried and I've never prayed more in my life."

"At one point I heard myself saying, 'I thought they promised us our kids would be OK.' And it's not guaranteed. There's no one that is safe from this," said Pink, who later described her 3-year-old as "perfectly fine" before contracting COVID-19. Although she and Jameson fell ill, her husband, Carey, and daughter, Willow, did not.

"Jameson's been really, really sick," she explained. "I've kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks, and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature ... It's been a roller coaster. It's been a different roller coaster for both of us."

Jameson's symptoms have included "a fever for three weeks and diarrhea and then constipation and then throwing up and pale and listless and lethargic and all the things that scare the bejeezus out of you as a mama."

"He says the worst part was the prune juice," the pop star joked.

She went on to detail how COVID-19 affected her own health, explaining that while she has asthma, she is fit and the virus had her "on nebulizers for the first time in 30 years" — and "it got really, really scary, I'm not gonna lie."

"Just when you think you're better, something else happens. It's been three weeks for me, four weeks for him," said the singer, who has donated $1 million to support healthcare workers on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the entire Instagram chat — which ended on a light note, with her daughter singing — below.

