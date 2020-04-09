Pink Recounts COVID-19 Experience: "I Never Had What They Tell You to Look For"

"Wow, all the crazy stuff I did, like, this is it? This is the way it ends?," the singer said she found herself thinking after she wasn't able to "function" without her inhaler and was wondering if she'd survive.

Pink opened up about discovering she had COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, when she visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.

Both the singer and her 3-year-old son Jameson tested positive for the coronavirus, which she revealed last Friday after they'd already recovered.

She told DeGeneres that her son got sick first, though she didn't think it was the virus because "3-year-olds get sick all the time." Pink explained, "It started with a fever for him and then it'd come and go and then he would have stomach pains and diarrhea and chest pains and then a headache and then a sore throat. It sort of was just all over the place. Every day was a new symptom."

Jameson's fever stayed for a few days and was up to 103 degrees. "I'm calling my doctor. Like, 'What do I do?' He's like, 'There's nothing to do. He's 3. We're not seeing this take 3-year-olds out, so just stay home,'" she recalled.

Pink got sick two days later. "In hindsight it all makes sense, but when it's happening it's such a weird experience that you just don't put it together until after the fact," she admitted.

Her symptoms included being really tired, having the chills and feeling nauseous. "I never had a fever. I never had what they tell you to look for," the singer said.

"I've had asthma all my life and really, really bad asthma to the point where sometimes I end up in the hospital," she said. "When his fever was staying and going up, I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't breathe and I needed a nebulizer for the first time in 30 years."

Once she wasn't able to "function" without her inhaler, Pink began to question if she would survive the illness. "You can't help but watch the news everyday. Like, 'Oh my god.' Wow, all the crazy stuff I did, like, this is it?" she said. "This is the way it ends?"

Pink and Jameson were only able to get one test, so she chose to test herself. "It came back a week later positive and I knew it. I already knew it," she said.

"At one point when he started throwing up and saying that he had chest pains and that it hurt to breathe, that's the point where you just kind of like, 'Okay, are we going to the hospital? Like what are we doing right now?' Because this is the scariest thing I've ever, ever been through in my whole life," she continued.

After riding out the sickness, both Pink and Jameson started to feel better. "It really is just a rollercoaster," she said before explaining that her symptoms changed each day.

The singer recalled emotionally praying and crying. "I thought they told us that our kids are going to be okay," she said. "When people started explaining what this disease is, it was too early to be able to name it completely and tell everyone what to look for."

She later talked about the lack of access for testing. After noting that a number of her friends were unable to get tested, she addressed the people that criticized her for getting a test due to her status. "You should be angry that I can get a test and you can't, but being angry at me is not gonna help anything. It's not gonna solve the issue," she said.

"Tell me anybody with a sick 3-year-old that if they could get their hands on a test wouldn't take it. And if they say that, I'm calling bullshit," she added.

After noting that the health care system needs to improve, Pink said that she now wants to help anyone she can during the pandemic. "Every single person in the world right now gets to be a superhero just by staying home," she said. "Every single person is vulnerable and will be impacted by this virus and shouldn't we figure out a way to get together and make it better for each other?"

Later in the interview, Pink talked about donating half a million dollars to an inner city hospital in Philadelphia that her mom used to work at. "We're all trying to figure out ways to help and there's a lot more that needs to be done," she said.

Watch the full interview below.