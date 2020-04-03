Pink Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Slams U.S. Government's Limited Testing: "It Is An Absolute Travesty"

The superstar singer recounts her experience with coronavirus and calls out the government for the "failure" of limited testing, calling it an "absolute travesty," while confirming she'll donate $1 million.

Superstar singer Pink revealed that she, too, has tested positive for COVID-19 becoming the latest celebrity to face a battle with coronavirus amid the global pandemic.

"Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," she wrote in a post that went up on both Twitter and Instagram early Friday evening. "My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

She then shared her thoughts on coronavirus testing, something that has become a hot button issue during the crisis. In Los Angeles, where Pink, husband Carey Hart and their two children maintain a home on the Westside of the city near the beach, health officials have expressed frustration over the limited testing capacity. Today, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the goal next week is to get 10,000 residents tested per day but thus far, slightly more than 20,000 have been tested.

Pink called testing an "absolute travesty," adding that it is a "failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

To help the process, the 40-year-old announced that she is making a sizable donation of $1 million to support health care workers on the frontlines.

"I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."

Since the spread of the coronavirus, there are more than 1 million known cases worldwide, and over 58,000 deaths.

The singer joins a long list of stars including Idris Elba; Olga Kurylenko; Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson; and Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju who have announced that they also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read Pink's full post below.