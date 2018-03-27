Piotr Domalewski's 'Silent Night' Wins Best Film at Polish Film Awards

'The Square' was celebrated as the best European film.

Cicha noc (Silent Night) by Piotr Domalewski was awarded as the year's best film at the Polish Eagles, the local equivalent of the Oscars, at a ceremony in Warsaw on Monday.

The dramedy, centered on the main character Adam's secret visit to his family home at Christmas after years of working abroad, swept 11 nominations and ended up with nine statuettes.

First-time feature director Domalewski collected the best director and best script awards, as well as the Discovery of the Year prize.

The movie's male lead, Dawid Ogrodnik, picked up the best actor trophy, and Agnieszka Suchora and Akadiusz Jakubik collected the best supporting actress and actor awards, respectively.

Silent Night's DOP Piotr Sobociński Jr. was awarded best cinematography.

The second season of HBO's Wataha (The Border), directed by Kasia Adamik and Jan P. Matuszyński, collected the best television series trophy, and Piotr Stasik's 21 x Nowy Jork (21 x New York) picked up the best documentary award.

Poland's foreign-language film Oscars entry Pokot (Spoor), directed by Agnieszka Holland and Kasia Adamik, which won a Silver Bear in Berlin last year, earned six nominations but won no awards.

The Square by Ruben Ostlund, the Palme d'Or winner at last year's Cannes film festival, was awarded best European film.

As the Polish Eagles celebrated 20 years, Roman Polanski's The Pianist was awarded an anniversary trophy as the best film in the history of the awards.