Pippi Longstocking Film in Works From StudioCanal, Heyday Films

The 'Paddington' producers are teaming on a feature based on Astrid Lindgren's famous books.

StudioCanal and David Heyman's Heyday Films, which together produced the hugely successful features Paddington and Paddington 2, are reuniting for another iconic children's figure.

The two have teamed with the Astrid Lindgren Company on a feature based on Pippi Longstocking, the famously super-strong, energetic and kind girl with the red pigtails.

First seen in print in 1945 and based on bedside stories Swedish author Astrid Lindgren would tell her daughter, Pippi Longstocking books have since been translated into 77 languages with more than 65 million copies sold worldwide. There have already been several TV and film adaptations.

Recently, Michelle Obama cited Pippi Longstocking as the first book love of her life, telling Today that she was "really fascinated with this strong little girl that was the center of everything."

Nils Nyman, Lindgren's grandchild and CEO at Astrid Lindgren Film, said: "In David Heyman, with his impressive track-record of bringing great literary works to the screen, together with StudioCanal we are confident that we have found a team that can understand and appreciate the full value of Pippi Longstocking and develop films that capture both the playfulness and the gravity in my grandmother’s works."

Jeffrey Clifford and Rosie Alison will also produce for Heyday.

"Pippi has endured and inspired families everywhere through her life force, strength of character and her irrepressible joie de vivre," said Heyman. "Astrid Lindgren’s books have been translated around the globe for many years – a testament to her vision which we are determined to honour with a new film.”

StudioCanal and Heyday are also collaborating on Marc Munden's The Secret Garden, currently in post-production and the Paddington animated series shooting in London.