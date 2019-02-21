Biographical Pitbull Audiobook 'From Negative to Positive' Lands at Audible Latino

The audiobook includes personal recollections and lessons the artist has picked up from his life to demonstrate the trajectory of his career.

To coincide with the launch of Audible Latino, a platform for Hispanic listeners to access tailored programming, Audible is releasing an original audiobook from hip-hop artist Armando Christian Perez, better known by his stage name as Pitbull.

From Negative to Positive is written and performed by Pitbull and includes personal recollections and lessons the artist has picked up over the years to demonstrate the trajectory of his career.

"It’s an inspiration guide to action based lessons from Armando’s hardscrabble life," the press release stated. "Pitbull uses the events of his life to distill bits of wisdom and convey how his choices made him the person he is today."

The statement continued, "Pitbull’s personal story (as a son of Cuban immigrants), provides an opportunity to show yet another side of 'Mr. Worldwide,' that of the entrepreneur that exudes hard-won wisdom, personifies hustle and can’t help but impart guiding insights into empowering oneself."

Beginning in fall 2019, the Audible Original will be available in both English and Spanish.

Coming up in April, Pitbull is set to perform as part of the main lineup at the 50th New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival alongside The Rolling Stones, Katy Perry and Dave Matthews Band.

Late last year, Pitbull signed with UTA for worldwide representation in order to continue his entertainment ventures that stretch beyond music.

Additional programming on Audible Latino will include Harry Potter y la Piedra Filosofal, narrated by Puerto Rican actor Carlos Ponce; The X-Files : Cold Cases and Talking While Female and Other Dangerous Acts, which is a series of short stories from Latina content creators.