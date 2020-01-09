Pitbull, Terry Crews Set to Join Steven Tyler's Grammy Night Fundraiser for Janie's Fund

Terry Crews is hosting the fundraiser while Pitbull is confirmed to perform at the after party at Raleigh Studios.

Steven Tyler is going to have a very busy Grammy weekend.

Aerosmith will receive the MusiCares Person of the Year Award at the Recording Academy's Jan. 24 gala, and two days later the band will take the stage at the Grammy telecast. Also on Sunday night, Tyler will once again present his Grammy Awards viewing party to benefit Janie's Fund, presented by Live Nation. Now comes word that Tyler has recruited Pitbull and Terry Crews to join him.

The event — held at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood — will feature a performance by Pitbull (at the after party) and hosting duties by Crews, all to raise funds for Tyler's charitable initiative that provides “a big voice for abused girls.” The third annual gala will also feature a four-course meal prepared by Chef Wayne Elias of Crumble Catering as well as a live auction.

Said Tyler in announcing the news: "The outpouring of love and support has been nothing short of miraculous. We have huge plans for the next decade, and I’m more jazzed than ever to make sure our impact continues to grow and shines light on the issue of abuse. Along with my partnering organization, Youth Villages, we’re committed to ensuring every girl and young woman who ages out of foster care at 18 years old — 10,000 annually — has access to the therapeutic support and resources they need to thrive. We all have a role to play in helping them find their voices again and providing effective 'after care' through our LifeSet program is my top priority."

Aerosmith is lending its name as a co-chair of the event alongside supporters Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Sharon Stone, Alice Cooper, Rod Stewart, John Stamos, Andrea Bocelli, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Caitlin Jenner, Sydney Sweeney, Jane Lynch, Bill Maher, Julianne Hough, Mario Lopez, Hilary Roberts, Brooks Laich, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Michael Rapino and Shep Gordon.

Tyler’s event launched in 2018 and has since raised a total of $5.2 million dollars for Janie’s Fund, the philanthropic endeavor created by Tyler in partnership with Youth Villages. More information can be found here.