Pitchfork Festival Reopens After Weather-Related Evacuation

The Chicago festival shut down on Saturday halfway through the second day of the event's programming.

Pitchfork Music Festival has reopened followed a weather-related evacuation on Saturday.

"Gates will open in 5 minutes. You can enter at the main gate on Ashland, Ogden/Washington, or at Ashland/Washington. Music will resume as soon as possible with Stereolab and Freddie Gibbs and then will continue as previously scheduled," the Chicago festival tweeted on Saturday.

The announcement came four hours after the sky opened up over the festival in Union Park and organizers cited "dangerous weather conditions" as the reason for the evacuation approximately halfway through the second day of the event's programming.

Pitchfork's Saturday slate was scheduled to feature the Isley Brothers (playing a special 60th birthday celebration), Belle & Sebastian (performing their 1996 album, If You're Feeling Sinister), Stereolab, Kurt Vile and more.

Haim, Mavis Staples and Pusha T were among the top-billed talents on Friday's schedule (July 19), and Robyn, Charli XCX and Whitney lead the list of artists planning to play Sunday.

