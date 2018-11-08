Pixar Alum Teddy Newton Sets Animated Feature 'Sneaks' (Exclusive)

The film centers on a group of misplaced sneakers that end up lost in New York City.

Pixar veteran Teddy Newton, whose credits include The Incredibles, Ratatouille and Toy Story 3, will direct the indie animated feature Sneaks.

Sneaks centers on a group of misplaced sneakers that end up lost in New York City and must find a way to work together in order to get back to their "sole mates."

Gil Cloyd and Len Hartman will produce for their Lengi Studios, the Columbus-based animation-content company. Sneaks will be the first feature-length animated film made in Ohio and has received an Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit.

Comedian Harland Williams, a regular on The Tonight Show and Conan, penned the script. On the creative team, Newton will be joined by Pixar alum Ricky Nierva, who has worked on everything from Monsters Inc. to The Good Dinosaur. Robyn Klein and Danielle Sterling are executive producing for Lengi.

"Building on the capabilities we've established with our sister company, the Ohio Film Group, we are excited to begin our journey into big-screen animated original content," said Hartman.

Williams added: "What's not to like about a diverse group of sneakers making a quest through the perils of New York City? It's laced with all of the elements for adventure, comedy and deep emotional bonds."

Newton, who was nominated for an Academy Award for short Day & Night, is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobson.

Williams is repped by The Cartel and Miloknay Weiner.

Nierva is represented by attorney Stephen M. Baron.