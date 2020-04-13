Pixar's 'Soul' Delayed From June to November Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In turn, Walt Disney Animation's offering 'Raya and the Last Dragon' is relocating from Thanksgiving to spring.

The release of Pixar's Soul is being delayed from June 19, 2020, to Nov. 20, 2020, due to the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis, Disney said Monday.

In turn, Walt Disney Animation's Thanksgiving offering Raya and the Last Dragon is relocating from Nov. 25, 2020, to March, 12, 2021.

Soul — boasting a voice cast led by Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey — had been the last studio tentpole to remain on the May and June calendar.

The animated film follows middle school teacher Joe Gardner (Foxx), who dreams of being a professional jazz musician. After Joe gets the opportunity to be the opening act at the Half Note Club, he is in a life-threatening accident and his soul is separated from his body.

His soul is then transported to the You Seminar, a center where souls develop and gain passions before being transported into a newborn child.

When Joe learns that he is still alive, he asks fellow soul 22 (Fey) to help him get his soul back into his body. She refuses to help, though Joe accidentally involves her when the two fall down a tunnel that connects them to Earth.

Questlove, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs also voice characters in the film, which Pete Docter directed and co-wrote with Mike Jones and Kemp Powers.