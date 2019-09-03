Piya Sinha-Roy Joins The Hollywood Reporter as Senior Film Editor 

Starting Sept. 9, she'll shepherd movie news and analysis and contribute to awards season coverage on all platforms.

Piya Sinha-Roy is joining The Hollywood Reporter as senior film editor, shepherding movie news and analysis and contributing to awards season coverage on all platforms.

Sinha-Roy, formerly a senior writer at Entertainment Weekly, spent six years covering the entertainment industry for Reuters, writing and editing news, features and analysis of industry trends, representation, awards and the Hollywood community. For EW, she also hosted a show on SiriusXM called "Role Breakers."

Sinha-Roy will start Sept. 9 and be based in Los Angeles.

"Piya brings deep industry knowledge and a writer's eye for detail to managing our film news," said Matthew Belloni, editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm thrilled to add her to our team covering movies and the awards season like no other outlet."

THR’s National Magazine Award-winning editorial team has been a leader in film news. In addition to its comprehensive coverage of box office, project development, castings, deals and festivals, in 2019, THR's reporting led to the revelation that Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara had pushed for jobs for an actress with whom he was having a sexual affair. Tsujihara later stepped down.

A native of New York and raised in the U.K., Sinha-Roy graduated from the University of Warwick and USC Annenberg School of Journalism. She also has worked at The Guardian and InStyle UK.