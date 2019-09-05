Placido Domingo 2020 Event Canceled Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Eleven women have come forward in an AP story published Thursday with new allegations of sexual misconduct against the opera singer.

The Dallas Opera has canceled a 2020 Placido Domingo event due to harassment and groping allegations against the opera superstar.

The opera said Thursday the gala had been set for March 11 but was taken off the calendar due to "ongoing developments regarding allegations made against" Domingo.

Eleven women have come forward with new allegations of sexual misconduct against Domingo. They join nine women who told The Associated Press in a story published Aug. 13 that they had been harassed by the star. That initial story prompted LA Opera to open an investigation into Domingo, who has been general director since 2003.

The new accusers included LA Opera backstage staff who said that Domingo's behavior was common knowledge and that management had been aware of it for decades. Some costume department employees also said they made it a point to keep young female singers away from him.

The Metropolitan Opera in New York said it would continue to await LA Opera's findings before making any "final decisions" about Domingo's future at the Met, where he is scheduled to perform starting Sept. 25.

In a statement, Domingo's spokeswoman said the new allegations were riddled with inconsistencies, but she provided no specifics.

Spokeswoman Nancy Seltzer did not immediately respond to an email about the Dallas Opera's performance cancellation.

