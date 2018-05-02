Plan B, A24 Team for Drama 'Last Black Man in San Francisco'

Newcomer Jimmy Fails and 'When We Rise' breakout Jonathan Majors are starring in the timely indie.

Newcomer Jimmy Fails and Jonathan Majors, who broke out in the ABC miniseries When We Rise, are starring in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, a drama that reteams Brad Pitt’s Plan B banner with A24. The two previously collaborated on the Oscar-winning Moonlight.

Joe Talbot is directing the feature that is inspired by events in Fails’ life and is based on a short the two made in 2017.

In a timely tale involving race and gentrification, Last Black Man tells of the story of a man (Fails) and his oddball best friend (Majors) who are living in San Francisco’s last and fast-dwindling Black neighborhood. They hatch a plan to buy back the Victorian home that belonged to the man’s grandfather, searching for belonging even as they feel the city is leaving them behind.

Danny Glover, Tichina Arnold, Rob Morgan, Mike Epps, Finn Wittrock and Thora Birch round out the cast.

Talbot wrote the script along with Rob Richert.

Plan B is producing along with Khaliah Neal, who produced American Paradise, Talbot’s short that co-starred Fails and is described as a “creative precursor” to Last Black Man. Talbot and Neal are San Franciscans and the movie began shooting in the Bay area last week.

Fails is a relative newcomer to the acting scene, with only American Paradise as his only previous screen credit.

Majors is an actor on the rise, having last year shot White Boy Rick, the Yann Demange-directed drama that stars Matthew McConaughey, as well as Rupert Wyatt’s Captive State. He appeared with Christian Bale in the Western drama Hostiles and is due to join Charlie Plummer and Amber Heard in the indie drama Gully.

Majors is represented by CAA, Grandview and attorneys Michael Auerbach and Karl Austen.