Sebastian Lelio's 'A Fantastic Woman' Sweeps Platino Awards

Chile's recent Academy Award winner took home five Platinos, including best picture and director.

Coming fresh off an Oscar win for best foreign-language film, Sebastian Lelio's A Fantastic Woman triumphed once again, grabbing top honors at the Ibero-American version of the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

A Fantastic Woman won best picture, director, screenplay, editing and actress for Daniela Vega, who made history at the Academy Awards earlier this year as the first openly transgender person to ever present an Oscar.

The fifth edition of the Platino Awards was held in Mexico's Riviera Maya, near the beach resort of Cancun.

Eugenio Derbez, star of the soon-to-be-released remake Overboard, hosted the ceremony, which honors the best in Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian cinema. Those in attendance included Edward James Olmos (Stand and Deliver), Rob Schneider, writer-director Lelio (A Fantastic Woman) and actress Vega. The only other film to win multiple awards was the Argentine drama Zama, which had previously nabbed several prizes at the Rotterdam film fest.

A career achievement award went to Oscar-nominated Mexican actress Adriana Barraza, who has worked with Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (Babel) and Guillermo del Toro (The Strain).

The full list of Platino Awards winners:

Best Picture

A Fantastic Woman

Director

A Fantastic Woman, director Sebastian Lelio

Screenplay

A Fantastic Woman

Original Score

La Cordillera

Actor

Los Perros, Alfredo Castro

Actress

A Fantastic Woman, Daniela Vega

Animated Film

Tadeo Jones 2: El Secreto del Rey Midas

Documentary

Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle

First Work

Verano 1993

Production Design

Zama

Editing

A Fantastic Woman

Cinematography

Zama

Sound

Zama

Special Award For Educational Value

Handia

Miniseries Or Television Film

El Ministerio del Tiempo

Actor In Miniseries Or Television Film

Julio Chavez (El Maestro)

Actress In Miniseries Or Television Film

Blanca Suarez (Cable Girls)