Playboy Hosting Its First White House Correspondents' Dinner Party

The magazine is going with a "No Tie" theme.

With only 10 days to go before this year's edition of the White House Correspondents' Dinner, the historically buzzy party scene is still taking shape. On Wednesday, it got a new, risque entrant when Playboy magazine announced plans to hold a party after the dinner for the first time.

The theme of the party is "No Tie," and it will compete with MSNBC's after-party following Saturday night's dinner. The party will be hosted by Cooper Hefner, the magazine's chief creative officer and the son of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

"Playboy has always been a passionate fighter for the First Amendment and for a free press in general," the magazine said in the announcement. "Journalists and certainly White House correspondents are facing an increasingly challenging work environment, and so Playboy’s No Tie Party is an appreciation for the work (journalists) do with a wink & nod to the culture and politics of D.C."

As a brand, Playboy has been all over the place over the last few years, making waves by cutting nudity from the publication and then bringing it back in February 2017.

During the presidency of Barack Obama (and his immediate predecessors in the White House), it was common for media organizations to compete with each other to invite the hottest celebrities as their guests to the dinner. That didn't happen last year, the first of Donald Trump's presidency, and that trend has continued this year. On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that en vogue adult film star Stormy Daniels received multiple invitations to the dinner but declined them all.