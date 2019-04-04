STX Nabs Animated Pic 'Playmobil: The Movie' For U.S. Release

Daniel Radcliffe, Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Jim Gaffigan lead the voice cast for the movie set for a 2019 theatrical release.

STXfilms has partnered with ON Animation Studios to pick up the U.S. distribution rights for the animated adventure pic Playmobil: The Movie.

Open Road Films earlier held all U.S. distribution rights to the animated feature film based on the German toy line before the Hollywood mini-studio hit the skids and had its assets sold off.

Daniel Radcliffe, Meghan Trainor, Kenan Thompson, Adam Lambert, Jim Gaffigan, Anya Taylor Joy and Gabriel Bateman lead the voice cast for the cartoon movie directed by Walt Disney and animation veteran Lino DiSalvo (Frozen, Tangled, Bolt) and written by Blaise Hemingway, Greg Erb and Jason Oremland.

STXfilm plans a theatrical release in 2019. Playmobil: The Movie is a comedy adventure where younger brother Charlie (Bateman) unexpectedly disappears into a magical animated universe of Playmobil, and unprepared Marla, voiced by Taylor Joy, must go on a quest of a lifetime to bring him home, and team up with some unlikely and heroic new friends along the way.

"Playmobil: The Movie is an action-packed animated adventure led by a fantastic cast and the inimitable Lino DiSalvo,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms, in a statement.

"Rodolphe Buet and I are very excited to partner with Adam and his team at STX to enable American audiences to discover this great movie full of surprises, inventive comedy and memorable songs.” Aton Soumache, chairman of ON Animation Studios, added in his own statement.

Playmobil: The Movie is an ON Animation Studios production, with Soumache, Dimitri Rassam, Alexis Vonarb, Axel Von Maydell and Moritz Borman sharing the producer credits.

STX’s Jordan Lichtman and Carolyn Steinmetz negotiated the deal with Buet from On Animation on behalf of the studio.