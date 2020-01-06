Sony's PlayStation 4 Has Sold Over 106M Consoles

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan on Monday revealed the new figure onstage at CES in Las Vegas.

Sony revealed a number of new details about its PlayStation 4 console during Monday's press conference at the CES convention in Las Vegas.

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan took the stage on Monday evening, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the company’s PlayStation 2 console and the company's current offering, the PS4. The exec revealed that the company has sold more than 106 million PS4 consoles and more than 1.1 billion games worldwide since the PS4's initial launch in 2013.

Meanwhile, Sony's VR headset, the PlayStation VR, has sold more than 5 million units since debuting in October 2016. The company's online service, PlayStation Network (PSN), has also surpassed 103 million monthly active users, a significant bump from the 94 million revealed last May.

“Community is the bedrock of how we grow our company and it's why our brand is so beloved. … It’s that promise that the PlayStation brand was built on 25 years ago and we'll continue our mission to bring that to players all over the world," said Ryan.

Looking forward, the exec unveiled the logo for the upcoming PlayStation 5 console, due out at the end of the year. The new console was confirmed to have a number of updated features from its predecessor, including 3D audio sound, advanced adaptive triggers and haptic technology in its controllers, "ultra high-speed" processing power, ray-tracing technology which makes for advanced visuals and Ultra HD Blu-Ray playing capabilities.

Ryan also promised more details, "including content," for the PS5 in "the months ahead."