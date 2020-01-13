PlayStation to Skip E3 for Second Year

The Sony-owned company will instead attend "hundreds" of consumer events to show off its upcoming titles.

Sony's PlayStation is skipping E3 for the second year in a row.

"We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year," a company representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Instead, in a statement, the company said it would focus its 2020 events strategy on participating in "hundreds of consumer events across the globe."

E3, which is organized by the Entertainment Software Association, is one of the largest gaming-centric conferences in the world and regularly hosts big announcements and unveilings from some of the biggest video game publishers and console-makers. Sony has participated in E3 several times over the years, including in 1995 to debut its original PlayStation console.

Sony has a slate of anticipated titles due out in 2020 — including Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Last of Us Part 2 — though most will launch prior to E3's June show dates. The company's next-gen console, PlayStation 5, is due out this holiday season.

In recent months, Sony has opted to host its own State of Play livestreams to announce its upcoming offerings. Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan did attend last week's CES in Las Vegas, where he unveiled the logo for the PS5 but was mum on more substantive details of the new console.

"Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content," the company's statement continued. "We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.

GamesIndustry.biz first broke the news of PlayStation's decision to sit out E3.