PMK*BNC, Rogers & Cowan Merge

The combined PR and marketing firm will be led by chairman Cindi Berger, CEO Mark Owens and entertainment division chairman Alan Nierob.

PR and marketing firms Rogers & Cowan and PMK*BNC have decided to merge into one agency, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The combined entity, which has yet to be named, will be led by chairman Cindi Berger (currently PMK*BNC chairman and CEO) and CEO Mark Owens (Rogers & Cowan CEO), with Rogers & Cowan co-president Alan Nierob serving as chairman of the entertainment division. The leadership team will be rounded out by Shirley Hughes as president of the brand marketing division, Brad Cafarelli and Fran Curtis as vice chairmen of entertainment in Los Angeles and New York, respectively, and Bill Rosenthal as COO and CFO.

"When we realized what we were putting together, it was epic," Berger tells THR, offering Rogers & Cowan's sports roster and PMK*BNC's analytics department as examples of unique attributes that each firm will bring to the table.

The move cements the company's position as the biggest Hollywood-focused PR firm. Together, it will represent more than 500 clients, including movie stars (Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, Chris Pratt), screen legends (Robert Redford, Denzel Washington, Glenn Close), musical artists (Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Katy Perry), filmmakers and producers (Joe and Anthony Russo, Jerry Bruckheimer, Robert Zemeckis) and athletes (Stephen Curry, Kobe Bryant, Chloe Kim), as well as more than 30 global brands, including Activision, Audi, Chopard, Hasbro, MasterCard, McDonald's, Microsoft, Pandora, Samsung, Vice Media, YouTube and Verizon.

PMK*BNC and Rogers & Cowan are sister companies within the Interpublic Group portfolio. The new company, which boasts more than 350 employees, will be organized under IPG's Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network and maintain offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Miami and London.

PMK*BNC has recently seen a number of high-profile personnel exits. Last year, co-chairman/CEO Michael Nyman left to start Acceleration, an investment venture, and ended up hiring away a couple of senior executives from his old company. And in the past six weeks, publicist Joy Fehily announced she was transitioning to manage longtime client Seth MacFarlane while Nicole Perez-Krueger left to launch Align PR, taking with her fellow PMK*BNC publicist Diandra Escamilla as well as clients including Matthew McConaughey, Jameela Jamil and power stylist Micaela Erlanger.

But sources tell THR that these exits were unrelated to the impending merger, which first arose as an idea in December. Only a handful of senior leadership was aware of the talks.