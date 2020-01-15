PMK*BNC's Brian Rubin Exits to Join NVE Experience Agency

NVE, which maintains offices in New York and L.A., has also promoted executives Sarah Zimmerman and Lauren Kehoe.

Brian Rubin, vp brand communications and marketing at PMK*BNC, has exited the firm and joined NVE Experience Agency as vp communications.

The move was announced by NVE president Brett Hyman, who also revealed news of two promotions: production executive Sarah Zimmerman has been elevated to vp production, and strategist Lauren Kehoe has been upped to vp creative services.

In this newly formed role, Rubin will work in the brand influence department under senior vp Matt Molino and be charged with strategic communications and event publicity services on behalf of NVE clients. Zimmerman continues to report to senior vp production Cameron Huston while Kehoe reports to senior vp creative services Kyle Ruebsamen. Rubin, Zimmerman and Kehoe are based in Los Angeles where they will work cross-functionally across the divisions of the experiential marketing and event production agency that maintains a client list for such major brands as Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Beats by Dre, Dropbox, Dyson, Lincoln, Lyft, Netflix and others.

Of the staffing changes, Hyman says, "Brian’s communications and media expertise provides us with an exciting new dimension that will supercharge the effectiveness of our experiences to better connect with consumers and maximize brand messaging. Over the past four years, Sarah has been paramount to the success of our company through her passionate approach, creative solutions, and ability to operate with grace under pressure. Lauren’s creativity coupled with her strategic thinking and team-first mentality have been instrumental in building a world-class design department at NVE."

Added Rubin: “I’m honored to join the talented team at NVE to help create moments that transcend event boundaries. The ability to weave creative and first-of-a-kind PR strategies, content and approaches into our campaigns from the start will enhance our ability to tell meaningful stories and deliver quality coverage for our clients.”

Prior to joining NVE, Rubin led the special events division at PMK*BNC where he worked with clients including the Academy of Country Music Awards, American Film Institute, Amazon Prime Video, Artists Den, AT&T, Costume Designers Guild Awards, SAG Awards, VH1 and more. Rubin began his career at NBC Universal and his résumé also includes stints at 20th Television and Dick Clark Productions.

Both Zimmerman and Kehoe have been with NVE for four years ahead of these promotions.