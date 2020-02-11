Kids Content Studio Pocket.watch Opens London Office Amid Int'l Growth Push

The company names former Walt Disney executive Danny Spronz managing director Europe/Middle East/Africa and unveils a partnership with Middle Eastern telecom giant Etisalat.

Pocket.watch, the kids media studio focusing on YouTube stars and characters loved by Generation Alpha, on Tuesday unveiled the opening of its first international office in London.

The operation will be led by former Walt Disney executive Danny Spronz as managing director EMEA (Europe/Middle East/Africa. He will be responsible for all business operations, advertising sales, consumer products licensing and content sales in the region. Spronz previously served as vp digital partnerships and influencer marketing at Disney's EMEA unit.

"The rate of demand for children’s programming from the biggest stars and creators loved by Generation Alpha across EMEA and other western territories shows no signs of slowing down, and pocket.watch is uniquely positioned to fill this need," said Spronz. "Pocket.watch has proven time and again to be a trailblazer in the kids’ entertainment space and I am thrilled to be joining the team to help further the company’s success and reach into new territories."

Generation Alpha succeeds Generation Z, meaning its members are born starting in the early-2010s.

Pocket.watch, backed by the likes of ViacomCBS, is also looking to expand its roster of creator partners abroad, on Tuesday saying it has added Netherlands-based creator JasonVlogs. Since launching in 2015, his YouTube channel has reached more than 5 billion views. "Pocket.watch will replicate its successful creator-to-franchise business model by working alongside JasonVlogs to develop an animated series launching this year," the company said. "Following the launch, the partners will extend the franchise into consumer products, games and more."

The company’s international expansion comes after research firm NPD recently said that pocket.watch’s Ryan’s World line of consumer products, built around Ryan of Ryan ToysReview fame, was the top new property in the U.K. in 2019.

Pocket.watch on Tuesday also unveiled a partnership with Middle Eastern telecom giant Etisalat "to bring the company’s premiere slate of kids programming, including Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, HobbyKids Adventures and Ryan’s World Specials, to e-Junior, Etisalat’s top United Arab Emirates kids TV channel through SVOD and pay TV." The company said it would also roll out new consumer products in the territory in the second half of the year.