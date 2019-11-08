Podcast Playlist: On Air Fest Sets 2020 Lineup

The event will take place March 5-8 in Brooklyn.

Brooklyn-based podcast confab On Air Fest has set the lineup for its 2020 event.

The four-day festival will be headlined by the podcasts Dissect, On Being with Krista Tippet and Paris Review Podcast. The teams behind these shows will be among the over 100 storytellers and artists featured at On Air Fest.

Taking place at the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg from March 5-8, On Air Fest will bring together audio creators and fans. It kicks off with the Hot Pod Summit, a daylong industry business event hosted by Nick Quah, editor the Hot Pod newsletter, and creative studio work x work.

The remaining three days of the event are open to the public and will include a live episode taping of public radio show On Being with Krista Tippett; a live performance of Paris Review Podcast, which features fiction, poetry, interviews, archival records and sonic imaging; and Spotify's Dissect, a music podcast hosted by Cole Cuchna that looks at an album one song at a time. On Air Fest will also feature a live session with writer Ashley C. Ford for Mastercard's Fortune Favors the Bold podcast, a show about personal finance.

On Air Fest, heading into its fourth year, concludes its first West Coast event on Friday, Nov. 8. The gathering, On Air LA Annex presented in partnership with KCRW, featured podcasts The Memory Palace, Song Exploder, Moonface, Doctor Death, Strangers and The Shadows.

On Air Fest is produced by work x work. Tickets are on sale for $199 for a limited time.

In other podcasting news:

- Comedy publisher The Onion and Sony Music Entertainment have struck a partnership to develop daily satirical current events podcast The Topical, which is set to launch in January. As part of the agreement, The Onion will oversee all creative aspects of the show, including writing, production and recording. "We look forward to bringing their highly impactful brand of humor and commentary to fans everywhere and maximizing the commercial opportunities for this exciting new comedy podcast format," Tom Mackay, president of Sony Music film and television A&R, said of the deal with The Onion.

- Vice News has dropped the trailer for its new Spotify podcast, Uncommitted: Iowa 2020. The 12-episode longform investigative show launches Nov. 12 and will look at the idiosyncratic process and history behind the Iowa Caucuses. It is hosted by Vice New Tonight correspondent Antonia Hylton.