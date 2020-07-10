Podcast Playlist: Docuseries 'Once Upon a Time...in the Valley' to Explore Traci Lords Scandal

The series, described as a real-life noir, hails from Cadence13 and journalist Lili Anolik.

Porn star Traci Lords will be the subject of a new podcast series from Cadence13.

The company’s C13 Originals division is prepping the release of Once Upon a Time…in the Valley, a real-life noir from journalist Lili Anolik and featuring Ashley West.

The series will look at how Lord, during the booming porn industry of the 1980s, began to star in adult films when she was jut 15 years old. Over the series, Anolik will explore who was the victim and the villain in her story.

“It’s the story I’ve wanted to tell more than any other,” Anolik said in a statement. “Just imagine Boogie Nights, if Boogie Nights had a three-way with Gone Girl and A Star Is Born — and it let Gone Girl be on top.”

Anolik is a contributing editor at Vanity Fair and author of 2019 book Hollywood’s Eve: Eve Babitz and the Secret History of L.A. West is creator of The Rialto Report and a consultant on HBO’s The Deuce.

“Lili’s instincts for storytelling and her brilliant writing style are on full display in this franchise,” said Cadence13 chief content officer Chris Corcoran.

Once Upon a Time…in the Valley is executive produced by Corcoran and Anolik and produced by West. Zak Levitt directs.

The first three episodes of the series will be released July 14 on all podcast platforms with new episodes dropping every Tuesday.

Listen to the trailer below.

In other podcasting news:

— Omnicom has committed to spending $20 million on podcast advertising on Spotify during the second half of this year, the companies revealed Wednesday. It's a significant investment for the company that represents clients including P&G, AT&T and McDonalds and speaks to the growing advertiser interest in the podcasting space. Podcasting ad spend is expected to top $860 million in the U.S. this year, per the IAB and PwC. The companies will also work together to determine best practices around targeting, reporting and measurement.

— Podcasts that launched this week include: Four local-language versions of Gimlet scripted series Sandra, which have launched in France, Germany Mexico and Brazil; The second season of Spotify’s Dope Labs, in which hosts Titi Shodiya and Zakiya Whatley use science to explore culture; and Originals: Almost Famous Turns Twenty, a Cadence13 project written and hosted by James Andrew Miller in which Cameron Crowe and the cast of the film explore its origins.