Podcast Playlists: 'Dope Labs' Returns From Spotify Studios

School is back in session for Dope Labs.

The Spotify Studios podcast will return for its third season on June 25, with hosts Titi Shodiya and Zakiya Whatley unpacking pop culture through science.

Launched in 2019 through Spotify’s Sound Up podcast accelerator program, Dope Labs has covered topics ranging from blast-based meats to the fictional metal vibranium. The hosts are PhDs — Whatley is a molecular biologist and Shodiya is a materials scientist and engineer — who are looking to make science accessible, especially to communities historically left out of the field.

In the trailer for the upcoming season — which promises to cover the inner-workings of race science and the science of friendship — Shodiya describes the show as “piping hot tea in a beaker.”

The podcast returns as Spotify is gearing up for another summer of Sound Up, which was created to help women of color break into podcasting. The program, which will be held virtually over a four-week period in July and August, is accepting applications through June 25.

Listen to the trailer for the new season of Dope Labs below.

In other podcasting news:

— Audio Up, the podcast production studio co-founded by Dennis Quaid, is building out its executive ranks. Following an investment from MGM Studios, the company has tapped several television veterans to help it build its podcast slate, which includes plans for nine scripted musicals and 17 unscripted series. David Hurwitz, an executive producer on Fear Factor and Ellen’s Game of Games, is coming on board as head of content. Krista Liney, a former executive at History Channel, will lead Audio Up’s music-based programming. Former FazeClan chief creative officer Jimmy Jellinek will serve as president of story, and former entertainment lawyer Philip Alberstat will be chief operating officer.

— Vox Media podcast series Land of the Giants is returning with a new season devoted to Netflix. Land of the Giants: The Netflix Effect will debut June 23 from hosts Peter Kafka and Rani Molla. The seven-episode series will explore how Netflix disrupted Hollywood by changing the way people watch film and TV and what’s next for the streaming giant. It will feature interviews with CEO Reed Hastings and content chief Ted Sarandos.