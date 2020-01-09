'Pokemon Go' Delivers Best Year Ever in Player Spending, Topping $894M

The mobile game, first released in 2016, has generated $3.1 billion in revenue in its lifetime and racked up more than 55 million downloads worldwide.

Pokemon Go, Niantic Inc.'s location-based AR mobile game, hit a new high in player spending in 2019, its third full calendar year of release. According to analytics firm SensorTower, the title brought in $894 million, its best year in history, topping its prior record of $832 million in 2016, the year it debuted in July.

The new high is also a 10 percent increase in player spending year-over-year, continuing an upward trend since 2017's low of $589 million (2018 saw a major uptick of 38 percent to $816 million).

The bulk of spending came from the U.S., which accounted for $335 million, 38 percent of total spending. Japan was the second-biggest revenue generator, bringing in $286 million, 32 percent of the total, while Germany was No. 3 at $54 million, or 6 percent.

Even with its record-setting total in 2019, Pokemon Go was still only the fifth top-earning mobile title of 2019. Tencent's Honor of Kings held the No. 1 spot with nearly $1.5 billion (which does not include user spending on third-party Android stores available in China).

Pokemon Go remains the top-earning location-based mobile game of the year by a wide margin, however, topping Square Enix's 2019 release of Dragon Quest Walk (No. 2 for 2019 at $201 million) and Niantic's latest AR release Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (No. 5 at $23 million).