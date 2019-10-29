'Pokemon Go' Hits $3B in Lifetime Revenue

The location-based mobile game first launched in 2016.

Niantic Inc. has crossed yet another milestone as the company's location-based AR mobile game Pokemon Go crossed the $3 billion mark in total revenue on Tuesday, according to analytics firm SensorTower.

The game, first launched in July 2016, has captured roughly 541 million downloads worldwide, generating over $5 per install. Pokemon Go hit a peak of $832 million in its first year of release before falling to $589 million in 2017. However, the game returned in force in 2018 with $816 million in total revenue and is trending strongly this year with $774 million in revenue generated thus far.

Pokemon Go's recent success has been driven by a series of content updates, such as the introduction of the popular villainous Team Rocket and various new collectible monsters. The influx of this new content has led to serious revenue bumps for the title, which generated $110 million in August and $126 million in September. User spending for October has hit an estimated $67.8 million thus far.

The U.S. makes up the bulk of Pokemon Go's total revenue and downloads, generating $1.1 billion (36.2 percent) of total lifetime revenue and racking up 99.3 million (18.4 percent) of total installs. Meanwhile, Japan is the second-highest-grossing market, with player spending hitting $884.5 million (29.4 percent). Germany comes in at No. 3 with $181.6 million (6 percent).

Though Pokemon Go is available on both iOS and Android devices, the latter makes up the majority of total downloads with 424.6 million (78.5 percent), while the former has generated 116 million downloads (21.5 percent).