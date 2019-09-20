'Pokemon Go' Hits Highest Revenue Mark Since 2016 Peak

Niantic's AR mobile game continues to drive massive numbers, over three years after launch.

Have we still not caught them all?

Niantic's Pokémon Go continues to soar as the mobile AR title, first released in 2016, generated $176 million in August, Nielsen's SuperData reports. That figure represents the highest point for the monster catching game since its peak in July 2016.

The performance was driven by a number of in-game events, such as gift event from Aug. 5-19 that introduced collectible eggs that would hatch into different monsters.

Pokémon Go was the top-grossing mobile game worldwide in August. Epic Games' battle royale shooter Fortnite topped the console list (the exact revenue figures for that title's performance last month were not shared).

Overall, digital video game spending worldwide was up two percent year-over-year to $8.9 billion. Mobile gaming was the fastest-growing sector, making up 62 percent of the total figure, up from 57 percent year-over-year.

Elsewhere, Blizzard's World of Warcraft Classic, which bowed on Aug. 26, drove a massive spike in subscribers to the massively multiplayer online role-playing game. The new offering is a throwback to the 2004 original, providing a server for current fans to play the original version of the game.

The launch of WoW Classic bumped subscriptions up 223 percent last month when compared to July counts. Even still, total revenue for the game was still lower than the Battle for Azeroth expansion launched last August.

On the console side, EA's Madden NFL 20 delivered slightly lowered digital sales when compared to its predecessor last year. Accounting for pre-order launch dates, which split sales across July and August (the game officially debuted on Aug. 2), digital units sold were down six percent from last year. The decrease in digital sales did not keep the sports title from topping the month's best-sellers, however, a feat the series has accomplished for seven consecutive years in its launch month.