'Pokemon Go' Launches Big Bonuses; 'Shovel Knight' Coming to Mobile?

Pokemon Go is kicking off its largest event of the year with three weeks of bonuses, the release of the legendary Jirachi monster and the introduction of Generation 5 Pokemon to the mobile game.

A new special research task dubbed the "Thousand-Year Slumber" launched this week, allowing players to complete seven tiers of challenges that eventually unlock Jirachi, the long awaited legendary Pokemon from Generation 3. Meanwhile, another set of bonuses and new releases kick off on September 2, allowing players a chance to hatch the elusive Unown, a Pokemon that in the past has only spawned at specific events and conventions.

The second week of bonus content launches on Sept. 9, when eggs received through friend gifts will have the chance to hatch region-exclusive Pokemon including Farfetch'd from Japan, Kangaskhan from Australia, Mr. Mime from Europe and Tauros from North America. The shiny variants of these Pokemon may also appear. Raids will feature all four forms of Deoxys, a Pokemon that previously was only available through the invite only EX raids.

Finally, for the third week, starting on Sept. 16, Mewtwo will return to raids, this time with the special move Psystrike. A shiny variant will also be released for the first time.

While all the new upcoming Pokemon have not yet been revealed, this week will feature the release of the first Generation 5 Pokemon, including Patrat, Lillipup, and Klank, each of which can be found as a shiny. All three weeks will double incubator effectiveness, meaning walking distances for hatching eggs will be cut in half.

Here's what else is happening in the world of mobile games:

Shovel Knight Dev "Hopes" For Mobile

The next Shovel Knight game may see a home on mobile platforms. While speaking with Pocket Gamer.biz, Yacht Club Games' James Chan explained a simple port of Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove would not work as the precision needed with a controller would not translate well with a touch screen. He went on to discuss the difficulties of working on mobile and that they "do hope to eventually bring Shovel Knight as a brand to mobile." The original Shovel Knight launched in 2014 and has since sold 2.5 million copies.

Gears POP! Launches Two Weeks Early

Although a release date of Sept. 2 was set back at E3 2019, Gears POP! launched Thursday on both iOS and Android. Despite sharing the same characters and universe of its console predecessor Gears of War, Gears POP! takes on a cutesier art style while changing the gameplay to a top down battle arena. Gears POP! is a lead up to next month's Gears 5, set to release on Xbox One and PC on September 10.

Donkey Kong, Is That You?

A brand new mobile game released on both iOS and Android this week takes on a very familiar look and feel to the classic Donkey Kong Country series. In Banana Kong Blast, players take control of Banana Kong as he collects bananas, swings on vines, and blasts out of barrels. Flipping between 2D and 3D is something the newer Donkey Kong Country games played with and something Banana Kong Blast doesn't shy away from. The 48 levels do not feature any free roaming segments and instead focus on timed presses. This week's release is actually a sequel to the original Banana Kong from 2013.