Pawel Pawlikowski's 'Cold War' Leads Nominations for Poland's Film Awards

The post-war-set romance has been nominated for 12 Eagle Awards, including best director and best film.

Pawel Pawlikowski's Oscar-nominated drama Cold War tops the list of nominations for Poland's national film awards, The Eagles.

The film is in the running for 12 categories including best film, best director and best script.

Pawlikowski's monochrome-lensed drama of the tortured romance between Polish musician and his spirited, younger muse (Tomasz Kot and Joanna Kulig), played out across post-war Europe's ideological boundaries, has wowed audiences and critics alike since its premiere Cannes premiere last year.

Loosely based on the lives of Pawlikowski's parents, the film, a French-Polish-UK co-production, is also nominated in the Eagles for best actress (and best supporting actress), actor (and best supporting actor), best cinematography, sound, editing, costumes and art direction.

For this year's Academy Awards, Cold War has been nominated for best foreign language film, best director and best cinematography. The film has already picked up major prizes including at December's European Film Awards where Cold War won five accolades, including best European film. It also has four BAFTAnominationss.

The shortlist for Eagles, which take place in Warsaw, March 25, was chosen from over 56 features and 42 documentaries released in Poland in 2018.

The Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for February 24.